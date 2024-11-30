“Russia does not abandon its military-political commitments to Armenia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said today that "Russia is committed to the agreements with Armenia and by no means neglects its obligations in the military-political sphere.”

“Russia is committed to the entire set of agreements both at the bilateral level and within the framework of the EAEU. We are not abandoning our commitments to our allies. Russia remains the guarantor of Armenia’s military, energy and food security,” he said at the second Russia-Armenia public forum.

Mikhail Galuzin also said that Russia is working to transform the “3+3” platform into a full-fledged organization.

“As before, we do not shy away from supporting the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement in all directions. For harmonizing the interests of all countries in the region we attach importance to the “3+3” regional cooperation platform,” he concluded.