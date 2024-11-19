German Foreign Minister to visit Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On November 19, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock will pay a working visit to Armenia.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry reports that Annalena Baerbock will have a face-to-face meeting with her Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, which will be followed by a meeting in an extended format.
Mediamax notes that Annalena Baerbock visited Armenia and Azerbaijan a year ago, in November 2023.
