Yerevan /Mediamax/. On November 19, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock will pay a working visit to Armenia.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry reports that Annalena Baerbock will have a face-to-face meeting with her Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, which will be followed by a meeting in an extended format.

 

Mediamax notes that Annalena Baerbock visited Armenia and Azerbaijan a year ago, in November 2023.

German Foreign Minister to visit Armenia

