Pashinyan briefs Pope Francis on the peace process


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked His Holiness Pope Francis for his continued efforts aimed to release Armenian captives.

Today in Vatican, Armenian premier Nikol Pashinyan met with Pope Francis.

 

“The Prime Minister stressed that mutual visits at the highest levels demonstrate the special interstate relations between Armenia and the Holy See. Nikol Pashinyan added that the appointment of Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to Armenia would be a significant step forward in friendly relations.

 

Nikol Pashinyan briefed His Holiness on the latest developments in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and reaffirmed the Armenian government’s commitment to the peace agenda,” the Prime Minister’s press office reported.

