Pashinyan to meet Pope Francis in Vatican


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for the Holy See (Vatican) on a working visit, accompanied with his spouse.

Government’s press office reports that the Armenian premier will meet with His Holiness Pope Francis.

 

Mediamax notes that this will be their first meeting.

 

In May 2020, Nikol Pashinyan and Pope Francis had a phone conversation, and in July 2023, the Armenian Prime Minister hosted Cardinal Secretary of State of the Holy See, Pietro Parolin.

