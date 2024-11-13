“Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting in Kazan laid positive impulses” - Mediamax.am

“Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting in Kazan laid positive impulses”


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to Azerbaijani president, said that the meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at BRICS summit in Kazan laid "positive impulses for continuing negotiations.”

“Azerbaijani president and the Armenian prime minister had a very fruitful meeting in Kazan. And we intend to continue negotiations based on these impulses,” Hajiyev told TASS.

 

He also noted that a new negotiation process between the parties will launch in December, and that the discussions at the expert level are still ongoing.

