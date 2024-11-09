Mikhail Mishustin to represent Russia at COP29 conference in Baku - Mediamax.am

849 views

Mikhail Mishustin to represent Russia at COP29 conference in Baku


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia will be represented by Mikhail Mishustin at the UN COP29 climate conference in Baku.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated about this in response to a question from the host of the plenary session of Valdai Discussion Club on whether he had received an invitation to COP29 from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

 

“I was there [in Baku] not so long ago, and we agreed with President Aliyev that Russia will be represented at a high level. Head of the Russian government Mikhail Mishustin will take part in this event,” Putin said.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

The Resilient Syunik Team Europe | November 8, 2024 15:48
“Team Europe” empowers Syunik youth with legal knowledge

Region | November 8, 2024 15:21
Aliyev: “Some Western states are inciting Armenia to a new war”

Nagorno Karabakh | November 8, 2024 11:50
Procession on the occasion of “Victory Day” held in Stepanakert
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024