Mikhail Mishustin to represent Russia at COP29 conference in Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia will be represented by Mikhail Mishustin at the UN COP29 climate conference in Baku.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated about this in response to a question from the host of the plenary session of Valdai Discussion Club on whether he had received an invitation to COP29 from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“I was there [in Baku] not so long ago, and we agreed with President Aliyev that Russia will be represented at a high level. Head of the Russian government Mikhail Mishustin will take part in this event,” Putin said.