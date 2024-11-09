Pashinyan emphasizes Armenia’s commitment to the peace agenda

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At the meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Budapest, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasized Armenia’s commitment to the peace agenda and steps to ensure regional security and stability.
This is reported by the press office of the Armenian prime minister.
During the meeting, views were also exchanged regarding the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations. The parties also discussed issues related to Armenia-European Union cooperation.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.