Pashinyan emphasizes Armenia’s commitment to the peace agenda - Mediamax.am

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. At the meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Budapest, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasized Armenia’s commitment to the peace agenda and steps to ensure regional security and stability.

This is reported by the press office of the Armenian prime minister.

 

During the meeting, views were also exchanged regarding the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations. The parties also discussed issues related to Armenia-European Union cooperation.

