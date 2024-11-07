Pashinyan communicated with Erdogan in Budapest

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is participating in the fifth meeting of the European Political Community in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

The photos disseminated by the Armenian government’s press office, show that in Budapest Nikol Pashinyan communicated with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Government’s press office reports that within the framework of the summit, Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with his counterparts from different countries.

Pashinyan also participated in the “Economic Security” round-table discussion along with the leaders of a number of countries. The discussion was held in a closed format.

The recent meeting of Nikol Pashinyan and Recep Tayyip Erdogan was held in September in New York within the framework of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.