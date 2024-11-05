POLITICO: Armenian ambassador claims he received threats from Azerbaijani counterpart

Yerevan /Mediamax/. POLITICO writes that the Armenian Embassy informed other diplomatic missions in Brussels that Azerbaijani ambassador voiced death threats to the Armenian Ambassador Tigran Balayan.

POLITICO writes that the letter circulated to envoys last week, noted that Armenian Ambassador Tigran Balayan was “verbally attacked and intimidated” by Azerbaijani Ambassador Vaqif Sadiqov, who “voiced explicit threats against his life.”

The incident is said to have happened at a reception at the Tangla Hotel in Brussels, hosted by the Turkish Embassy in honor of the country’s national day.

Speaking to POLITICO, Sadiqov denied the incident had taken place, saying such allegations were “becoming ridiculous.” According to him, the reception was a “standard diplomatic event as usual.”

“I am not aware of any letter or allegation - Armenian diplomats can claim whatever they want,” he added.

The Armenian Embassy declined to comment further on the exchange, POLITICO wrote.