Trump accuses Harris of not preventing displacement of Artsakh Armenians - Mediamax.am

Trump accuses Harris of not preventing displacement of Artsakh Armenians


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump stated that if elected, he will establish peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Kamala Harris did NOTHING as 120,000 Armenian Christians were horrifically persecuted and forcibly displaced in Artsakh. Christians around the World will not be safe if Kamala Harris is President of the United States. When I am President, I will protect persecuted Christians, I will work to stop the violence and ethnic cleansing, and we will restore PEACE between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Trump wrote in social network TruthSocial established by him.

 

Mediamax notes that in late October 2020, when the war was going on, U.S. President Donald Trump said:

 

“We are working with Armenia. We have a very good relationship with Armenia. We’ll see what happens. I think really good progress is being made. We have a lot of people living here from originally Armenia. We’re gonna help them.”

