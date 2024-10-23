Borrell states about the right of Karabakh Armenians to a safe return

Yerevan /Mediamax/. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated that "relationships with Azerbaijanis in the energy sector and a few other areas should not prevent us from strongly voicing our concern and condemnation.”

Borrell said this in his closing remarks on October 22 at the European Parliament’s plenary, noting that “this should be very clear message before the COP29 in Baku.”

“As European Union, we are determined to use the momentum of COP29 to reiterate our expectations that Azerbaijan honours its international human rights obligations.

We also have to continue to appeal to Azerbaijan to facilitate international access to Karabakh, to allow for the independent monitoring of the situation on the ground, and especially to allow Karabakh-Armenians to [make use of] the right to a safe return,” EU High Representative stated.