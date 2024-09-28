Mirzoyan and Bayramov agree to “put additional efforts”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The foreign affairs ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov agreed to put additional efforts towards the conclusion of "the Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations” in the shortest possible period.

This is reported in a press release of the Armenian Foreign Ministry following the meeting held in New York on September 26 under the initiative and with participation of the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The statement of Matthew Miller, the spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State, reads as follows:

“Secretary Blinken commended both ministers on the progress Armenia and Azerbaijan have made toward a durable and dignified peace and encouraged continued progress by both countries to finalize an agreement as soon as possible.”