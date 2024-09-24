Aliyev criticizes EU and US for granting “preferences” to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev criticized the European Union and the United States, which he said support Armenia.

“After World War II, no one offered Nazi Germany a peace treaty. Nazi Germany was divided into several parts, the capitulating fascist state was punished. And here the capitulating fascist state not only avoided punishment, but is even granted preferential treatment. Now America is providing them $‌250 million, which they will use for internal purposes, and with the money saved they will buy weapons to kill us. Who will be held accountable for this? Those who gave them this money,” Aliyev said, speaking at the Azerbaijani Parliament on September 23.

“Those who arm Armenia must know that they will be directly responsible for all future events. Naturally, the official territorial claims against us should be stopped. Their constitution should be amended and the Minsk Group should also be abolished.

Armenia does not really want peace. It wants to stall for time and, using this time, to build up a military potential with the support of its foreign patrons. Representatives of some Western countries have already started working in the Armenian army. A so-called “European peace” or “observation” mission has been illegally established on our border. While this is a violation of the agreements reached. I would like to remind both the European Union and Armenia that at the meeting in Prague in 2022 it was agreed that a small observation mission would be deployed on the Armenian side towards the conditional border, just for two or three months. This was agreed with us. But then they extended it, without our consent, increased its size to include Canadian representatives, and in fact this mission is a NATO mission. After that, the policy of “binocular diplomacy” began to be carried out against us. Day and night foreign representatives came and looked at us through binoculars. What did they want to show us?! What kind of demonstration was this, what kind of cheap show! All these factors should make us think seriously.

Either way, we are not going to budge one step from our position. Let them say what they want to say. We do not need mediators either. It is true that now we do not object to some offers of mediation, just out of political courtesy. But in fact we do not need mediators. We have delimited the border with Armenia without mediators. We simply told them that four villages of Gazakh district should be returned to us without any reservations,” Aliyev said.