Russia seeks “to limit Armenia’s choices”, U.S. official says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman stated that "Armenia continues to face pressure from Russia, which seeks to limit Armenia’s choices and keep it locked into Soviet era economic and energy relationships.”

“We believe Armenia and its people should be able to choose their own path, and we appreciate Armenia’s resolve to move towards greater freedom and prosperity on its own terms,” Coleman stated at an event in Armenian Embassy in Washington dedicated to Armenia’s Independence Day.

“We in the U.S. government are doing everything we can to support this essential progress, from participating in a historic trilateral meeting with the EU in support of Armenia in April, to elevating our bilateral relationship via a formal Strategic Partnership in June. Our relationship is entering a new era of broader and deeper cooperation, and the United States remains committed to supporting Armenia, so that it can progress along its chosen path,” she stated.

Isobel Coleman also noted that in just the past four years, U.S.-Armenia trade has more than tripled, growing from $‌96 million in 2020, to $‌321 million in 2023, its highest level ever.