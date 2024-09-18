Pashinyan: Serious activity observed in Armenia-Georgia relations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “we have a common understanding on the Armenia-Georgia demarcation issue.”

“In recent years, a serious activity has been observed in the relations between Armenia and Georgia, thanks to which we managed to expand the multi-content cooperation between our countries in all sectors.

The best proof of this is that in January the cooperation between Armenia and Georgia was raised up to the level of strategic partnership,” Nikol Pashinyan said in Tbilisi.

He noted that Armenia and Georgia “mutually and unconditionally respect each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty:”

“We expect that in the nearest future we will ensure practical progress also within the Armenia-Georgia border demarcation process, over which we already have a common understanding.”