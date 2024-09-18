Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Georgia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Georgia on an official visit.
Government’s press office reports that after the official welcoming ceremony, Nikol Pashinyan and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will have a private conversation, after which the discussions will continue in an extended format.
The Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia will make statements on the results of the discussions.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.