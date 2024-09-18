Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Georgia - Mediamax.am

1592 views

Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Georgia


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Georgia on an official visit.

Government’s press office reports that after the official welcoming ceremony, Nikol Pashinyan and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will have a private conversation, after which the discussions will continue in an extended format.

 

The Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia will make statements on the results of the discussions.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Politics | September 18, 2024 13:15
Pashinyan does not rule out buying natural gas from Azerbaijan

Foreign Policy | September 18, 2024 11:25
Pashinyan: CSTO poses threats to Armenia’s existence

Army and Police | September 18, 2024 11:23
Investigative Committee: Armenian citizens trained in Russia to seize power
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024