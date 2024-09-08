Nikol Pashinyan to attend BRICS summit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia will participate in the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates) summit in Kazan at the level of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Sargis Khandanyan, member of the Civil Contract parliamentary faction and chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, said this in an interview with Factor TV.

At the same time, he noted that “we are not going to become a member of BRICS - Armenia participates in various international formats.”

The annual BRICS summit will be held in Kazan from October 22 to 24. Azerbaijan submitted an application to join BRICS. Ilham Aliyev is expected to participate in the Kazan summit.