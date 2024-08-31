Russian ambassador: EU mission in Armenia “turned into a NATO operation”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov said that "with the inclusion of an "expert” from Canada, the EU observation mission in Armenia has actually turned into a NATO operation with questionable purposes.”

“Western interference in the affairs of various countries and regions has never led to a peaceful settlement. Their main objectives in the South Caucasus are not to achieve long-term and sustainable peace, but to oust Russia, to create artificial dividing lines in our region and, ultimately, to undermine integration processes in Eurasia.

The fact that the mission is a tool of the West’s hybrid war is confirmed by its secrecy and its non-control by Armenia or Azerbaijan. In fact, it is collecting intelligence against Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia. Overall, Armenia’s current foreign policy raises concerns for the future of the country. Cooperation with the West in the security sector, as a rule, does not lead to anything good,” the Russian diplomat said in an interview with the RIA Novosti.

Mikhail Yevdokimov also noted that “judging by the official statements of the parties, the draft peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia is practically agreed.”

“As President Vladimir Putin emphasized during his state visit, Russia would be happy to contribute to its signing. I hope that this will happen as soon as possible, as it would be an important step towards achieving sustainable peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus,” the ambassador added.