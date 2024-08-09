Zakharova calls O’Biran’s assertions “unfounded”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, commented on U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien’s remarks that the majority of the Armenian population wants to pull away from Russia and the United States is creating conditions for that to happen.

“Of course, such “sincere confessions” by senior U.S. officials drew our attention. However, they were not surprising since O’Brian said nothing new. He only signed under what we keep saying and warning our partners about, including in Yerevan, particularly that the West is pushing forward a destructive agenda in the South Caucasus, the main goal of which is to fragment the region and destroy Russia’s historical ties with its traditional allies and neighbors.

By trying to tear the South Caucasus republics, including Armenia, away from Russia, the U.S. and its satellites in Europe are shamelessly interfering with the internal affairs of sovereign states. Under good pretexts, they are trying to subjugate the system of state governance, concentrate control over the resource base, and use the transit potential.

As for O’Brian’s unfounded assertions that Armenia wants to turn away from Russia, this is another example of the Americans’ geopolitical engineering - desire to fabricate a “reality” that Washington needs in the eyes of the world community, which has nothing to do with what is actually happening.

O’Brien and the company need to learn one simple thing. The ties formed between our countries through the centuries will withstand all the tests that the West continuously puts them through. Throughout history, we have repeatedly helped the brotherly Armenian people, and we intend to do so in the future,” said Maria Zakharova.