Shoigu discusses in Baku “West’s interference” in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu said that “attempts of the West to interfere” in the process of settling relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed at meetings held during his working trip to Baku.

Sergey Shoigu met today in Baku with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Secretary of the Security Council Ramil Usubov.

“The widest range of issues was discussed. It is, of course, first of all, security in the South Caucasus, it is the peace agreement with Armenia, the tenth version of which has been handed over to Yerevan. It is, of course, the very active attempts of the West to interfere in this process,” TASS quoted Shoigu as saying.

“And, of course, Ilham Aliyev’s idea of negotiations in the 3+3 format, we support it,” the Secretary of the Russian Security Council said.