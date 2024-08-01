Russian MFA: “West’s increasing influence on Armenia’s media resources will lead to nothing good”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrey Nastasin said today that "The increasing influence of Western countries on Armenia’s media resources will not lead to anything good.”

TASS reports that Nastasin commented on the election of former RFE/RL Armenian service employee and U.S. citizen Armen Koloyan as director of the Public Radio of Armenia.

The diplomat noted that “the United States and the West are pursuing the goal of turning public opinion against Russia everywhere.”

“They want to downplay the importance of the centuries-old Russian-Armenian friendship and the assistance that Moscow has provided and is providing to brotherly Armenia in different areas,” he added.