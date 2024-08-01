Charles Michel renews efforts, Politico writes

Yerevan /Mediamax/. European Council President Charles Michel is renewing efforts to bring a lasting peace to the South Caucasus, Politico writes.

Speaking to Politico, two senior diplomats confirmed that Charles Michel had held bilateral meetings with the leaders of both Armenia and Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in the United Kingdom earlier this month.

According to the article, Michel has also written to the two sides, calling on them to return to the table and “finalize the peace agreement” by making progress on outstanding issues.

It is noted that despite the meetings with Michel, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev failed to find an opportunity to sit down together- with both sides pointing the finger at the other for the standoff.

“Ultimately, it’s up to both sides to stop playing games and seal the deal as President Michel has done everything in the EU’s power to reach a peace agreement,” a senior EU diplomat close to Michel said.