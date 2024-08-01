Iran ready to enrich the bilateral cooperation agenda

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting with the newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian that multilateral cooperation with Iran is of great importance for Armenia.

Masoud Pezeshkian noted that “Iran values the continuous development of relations with friendly Armenia in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres.”

“The centuries-old friendship, historical and cultural close relations of our two peoples are the basis for further development of bilateral cooperation. We are ready to continue our dialogue with joint efforts and further enrich the agenda of bilateral cooperation,” Masoud Pezeshkian said, reaffirming the previously reached agreements at a high level.

“The fact that I am here today is evidence of our commitment to deepen relations between Armenia and Iran at the highest level, to strengthen cooperation,” Nikol Pashinyan noted.

The Government’s press office reported that during the meeting, Nikol Pashinyan presented the “Crossroads of Peace” project of the Armenian government and its principles aimed at unblocking the inter-regional communication channels.

The Iranian president-elect highlighted the consistent efforts to establish peace and stability in the region.

Masoud Pezeshkian noted that maintaining peace in the region is of key importance for Iran, and the Iranian side also considers it necessary to settle all issues through dialogue.