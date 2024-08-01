Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Iran

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Iran on a working visit on July 30.
Government’s press office reports that he will meet newly elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.
Nikol Pashinyan will attend the inauguration ceremony of the Iranian president-elect.
