Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Iran

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Iran on a working visit on July 30.

Government’s press office reports that he will meet newly elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.

 

Nikol Pashinyan will attend the inauguration ceremony of the Iranian president-elect.

