Armenia welcomes the “historic decisions” of EU Foreign Affairs Council

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan welcomed the decisions of EU Foreign Affairs Council on providing assistance to Armenia under the European Peace Facility and opening Visa Liberalization Dialogue.

“This is a very important milestone in the Armenia-EU partnership based on shared values and principles as well as the vision for stability, peace and prosperity.

I sincerely thank my colleagues from the EU and the member states,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.