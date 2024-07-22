Armenia welcomes the “historic decisions” of EU Foreign Affairs Council - Mediamax.am

286 views

Armenia welcomes the “historic decisions” of EU Foreign Affairs Council


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan welcomed the decisions of EU Foreign Affairs Council on providing assistance to Armenia under the European Peace Facility and opening Visa Liberalization Dialogue.

“This is a very important milestone in the Armenia-EU partnership based on shared values and principles as well as the vision for stability, peace and prosperity.

 

I sincerely thank my colleagues from the EU and the member states,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | July 22, 2024 14:12
Armenian side again offers Azerbaijan to create a joint investigation mechanism

Foreign Policy | July 22, 2024 12:08
Armenia welcomes the “historic decisions” of EU Foreign Affairs Council

Foreign Policy | July 22, 2024 10:49
Aliyev accuses Europe of “hypocrisy”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024