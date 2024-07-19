Baku says Pashinyan refused to meet with Aliyev

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Aide to the Azerbaijani president Hikmet Hajiyev said that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan refused to meet with Ilham Aliyev in London.

“As the host country of the European Political Community Summit, the United Kingdom proposed to hold such a meeting. It was proposed to be held in the format of the meeting that was held in the margins of the Munich Security Conference.

Then German Chancellor Olaf Scholz participated in the beginning of the meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, and then the meeting continued in a bilateral format. The same format was proposed by the United Kingdom.

But the Armenian side refused the meeting. We regard Armenia’s refusal of this meeting as a manifestation of its intention to retreat from dialogue and the promotion of the peace agenda.

It is absolutely incomprehensible why Armenia, which speaks about peace on various platforms, refuses a meeting that would promote the peace agenda. The international community itself should assess the fact that Armenia, instead of appreciating and promoting opportunities for dialogue, refuses to do so,” Hajiyev said in an interview with Report.az.