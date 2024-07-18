Moscow and Tehran speak about “comprehensive strategic partnership”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Foreign Ministers of Russia and Iran reaffirmed Moscow’s and Tehran’s commitment to further strengthen the whole range of friendly Russian-Iranian relations, "reaching a qualitatively new level of comprehensive strategic partnership.”

This is stated in the news release of the Russian Foreign Ministry about the meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in New York.

“The situation around the Palestinian-Israeli conflict was substantially discussed, with an emphasis on the need to prevent further escalation in the region and to settle existing contradictions in political and diplomatic way. The foreign ministers also touched upon a number of current issues on the bilateral agenda,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.