U.S. Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya will visit Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel to Georgia and Armenia from July 9-17.

“In Armenia, Under Secretary Zeya will meet with senior government officials and civil society representatives on strengthening the U.S.-Armenia partnership and advancing Armenia’s democratic gains on rule of law, anti-corruption, and judicial reform. She will visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial to pay respects to the victims of the 1915 genocide. Under Secretary Zeya will also engage UN and other international bodies in Armenia supporting members of vulnerable and marginalized groups. Additionally, the Under Secretary will visit Haghpat Monastery to promote respect for religious freedom and support cultural preservation”, the U.S. Department of State informs.