Armenia’s vision is having strategic partnership with the U.S.

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that “the commitment to further expansion of our cooperation in democratic reforms, promotion of economic and energy resilience, justice, fight against corruption, security cooperation and cooperation on other fields was reflected in the vision of raising the strategic dialogue between Armenia and the USA to the level of strategic partnership”

This is said in a congratulatory message Nikol Pashinyan sent to the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, on the occasion of Independence Day.

“The multi-layered and close ties between Armenia and the United States, the significant growth and development of cooperation in recent years, the inclusion of new areas in the bilateral agenda emphasize the strength of our partnership based on democratic principles, the rule of law and the protection of human rights,” the premier noted.

The message also says:

“Armenia greatly values the role of the United States in the peace-building process in our region and deeply appreciates the US support for the sovereignty, independence, democracy, territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of the Republic of Armenia in accordance with the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.

I would like to take this opportunity to reaffirm Armenia’s commitment to the peace agenda and express confidence that our continued and strengthening partnership at this critical time will contribute to building a peaceful and more prosperous future for our two countries and the region.”