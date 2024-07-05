Azerbaijan and China sign declaration on strategic partnership

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan and China signed a declaration on establishment of strategic partnership.

The declaration signed on July 3 in Astana during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit says, in part:

“The parties have agreed to expand cooperation in political, economic, and cultural fields, strengthen interaction on international issues, jointly protect the common interests of both countries, and promote regional and global peace, stability, and development against the backdrop of tectonic and complex developments in the international and regional situation.”

The document notes that “the protection of human rights should be based on the inviolable principles of respect for the sovereignty of all countries, and oppose politicization and the introduction of double standards on human rights issues.

“The parties oppose interference in the internal affairs of any state under the pretext of protecting human rights, support the advancement of human rights through security, development, cooperation and dialogue, and will jointly contribute to the development of global mechanisms for human rights that are more equal, just, effective and tolerant,” the declaration said.