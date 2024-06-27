Normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations discussed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Hakan Fidan discussed on June 25 issues related to regional developments.
Armenian Foreign Ministry reported that during the telephone conversation, the foreign ministers discussed the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey and the implementation of agreements.
The foreign ministers also discussed the ongoing dialogue between the two countries.
