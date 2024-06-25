Overchuk: Armenia’s political vector turns more and more towards the West

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said today that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union (EU) are incompatible.

“Speaking about Armenia, it is impossible, it would be wrong, as they say, to turn a blind eye to the fact that the political vector of this country is turning more and more towards the West.

It is necessary to realize that the EU and EAEU are incompatible, the benefits that a country receives from rapprochement with Russia should be perceived as the payment we give for our security and strategic depth. Therefore, the entry of some non-regional players there will of course have consequences,” said the Russian deputy premier at the 10th International Scientific and Expert Forum “Primakov Readings.”

He noted that Russia is interested in “stable Armenia, good trade and fraternal relations.”