ECRI says Artsakh Armenians fled as a result of Azerbaijan’s military operation - Mediamax.am

ECRI says Artsakh Armenians fled as a result of Azerbaijan’s military operation


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Council of Europe’s anti-racism body ECRI has published its annual report outlining key challenges in 2023 and beyond.

The report mentions the displacement of Artsakh Armenians:

 

“Over 100 000 Karabakh Armenians fled their homes and headed to Armenia as a result of Azerbaijan’s military operation in the region on 19 and 20 September 2023. In addition, tens of thousands of Karabakh Armenians had already took refuge in Armenia previously,” the report reads.

