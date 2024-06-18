Russian MFA: The West views Armenia as a tool in hybrid war against Russia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said that Russia has no "habit” of interfering in the internal affairs of other states.

“We know from our own experience how harmful it can be for the development of the country. We sincerely highlight the ties with Armenia and try to build them in a mutually respectful and beneficial manner,” said the Deputy Foreign Minister in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

“The West considers Armenia as a tool in hybrid war against Russia and other South Caucasus countries. The goal is simple: to use the Armenian “bridge” to create another source of tension in the region. Western capitals are ready to quietly “bet” on Armenia’s social and economic situation and security. The representatives of the United States, European Union and NATO call on Yerevan to break all ties with Moscow.

We also see that Armenia is actively attracted by the European perspective. It is not difficult to guess that this country will be persuaded to abandon the mechanisms that have provided record growth to the economy in recent years. Breaking economic ties with Russia will mean the loss of the main market for Armenian business,” said Galuzin.

According to him, under the influence of Western narratives, a sharp decrease in bilateral political contacts has been recorded.

“Unfounded criticism of Russia, the CSTO, and the existing security system is heard more and more often from Yerevan. This is, to put it mildly, destructive and short-sighted.

Yerevan’s full participation in the work of the CSTO corresponds to the aspirations of the Armenian people, serves the cause of maintaining peace and stability in the South Caucasus. There are no effective alternatives to the CSTO to ensure Armenia’s security.”

He noted that in the field of security, “the further erosion of Armenia’s sovereignty, the transition of western patterns under the ‘paper umbrella’ of the USA and NATO will simply make it impossible to maintain a common defense area with Russia and within the CSTO.”

“We hope that Armenia’s leadership will have enough political wisdom to understand the illusory nature of the West’s promises and the importance of relations with Russia in terms of the country’s sovereignty, security and economic development.”