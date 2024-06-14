Armenia’s Security Council Secretary to attend Ukraine Peace Summit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan will pay a working visit to Switzerland on June 15.
The Security Council office reported that Armen Grigoryan will attend the Ukraine Peace Summit.
Within the framework of the visit, the Secretary of the Security Council will also visit Paris, where he will have a number of working meetings.
