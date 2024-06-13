Pashinyan says the president of Belarus should apologize

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that from now on, no official representative of Armenia will visit Belarus.

“Should I go and sit down with the president of Belarus in CSTO format and discuss an issue? I state that I will never visit Belarus again, as long as Alexander Lukashenko is the president of Belarus,” Nikol Pashinyan said in the National Assembly.

The Armenian premier said that “one of the CSTO leaders” had announced that he supported Azerbaijan during the 2020 war, meaning Lukashenko.

According to him, the president of Belarus should apologize to the Armenian people. “He should say such words of explanation that will be acceptable to the Armenian people.”

Pashinyan also said that he will be “forced” to discuss issues with the president of Belarus within the CIS and EAEU formats.

Mediamax notes that in April of this year, Tigran Balayan, Armenian ambassador to the European Union, said in an interview to The Moscow Times:

“You do not need to be a great expert in international relations to see with the naked eye that the relations between the leader of Belarus and the dictator of Baku are very warm. And the interstate relations, which depend on the relations of the leaders, are more warm and friendly than Lukashenko’s attitude towards the Armenian leadership. Lukashenko regularly criticizes the Armenian authorities for one reason or another. I think Lukashenko is not a person who can afford to criticize my authorities.”