Pashinyan convinced that relations with Russia will be “constructive”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on the occasion of Russia Day.

The message addressed to Vladimir Putin reads, in particular:

 

“I am sure that the centuries-old relations between Armenia and Russia, based on the unshakable principles of equality and respect for the interests of the peoples of both countries, will continue to develop constructively, contributing to the strengthening of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.”

