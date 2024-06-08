U.S. Senior official will visit Armenia “to review the significant progress made in deepening bilateral relations”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien will travel to Armenia June 10-12, 2024.

U.S. Department of State informs that James O’Brien “will lead the U.S.-Armenia Strategic Dialogue Capstone meeting to review the significant progress made in deepening bilateral relations and discuss next steps”.

“Assistant Secretary will meet with senior government officials to discuss U.S. support for progress on a durable and dignified peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the use of the Alma Ata declaration as a basis for border delimitation”, U.S. Department of State informs.