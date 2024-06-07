Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming.
Government’s press office reported that Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia is interested in deepening broad regional cooperation and referred to the Crossroads of Peace project of Armenia’s government.
Zhang Ming emphasized the interest of the organization’s Secretariat in expanding mutually beneficial relations with Armenia.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.