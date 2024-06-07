Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is in Yerevan - Mediamax.am

Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is in Yerevan


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming.

Government’s press office reported that Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia is interested in deepening broad regional cooperation and referred to the Crossroads of Peace project of Armenia’s government.

 

Zhang Ming emphasized the interest of the organization’s Secretariat in expanding mutually beneficial relations with Armenia.

