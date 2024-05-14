OSCE Chairman-in-Office to visit Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister for Foreign, Trade and European Affairs of Malta Ian Borg will visit Armenia on May 13.

OSCE press service reported that in Yerevan Ian Borg will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan and members of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

“The focus of the visit will be on cooperation between the OSCE and Armenia, underscoring the organization’s continued commitment to promoting and advancing sustainable peace and resolving conflicts throughout the OSCE region,” the message runs.