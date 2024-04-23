Mher Grigoryan and US Ambassador discuss recent border demarcation developments

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien discussed today issues of the Armenian-U.S. bilateral agenda.
The Government’s press office reports that during the meeting the interlocutors referred to the recent developments in the process of demarcation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
