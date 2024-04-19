Putin and Aliyev due to meet in Moscow on April 22 - Mediamax.am

Putin and Aliyev due to meet in Moscow on April 22


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will hold talks in Moscow on April 22, the Kremlin press service reported today.

“It is planned to consider key issues of further development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations of strategic partnership and alliance, as well as to exchange views on topical regional issues.

 

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the start of construction of the Baikal-Amur Mainline Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev will meet with veterans of the Baikal-Amur Mainline and workers of the railroad industry. As is known, Azerbaijani president’s father  Heydar Aliyev directly supervised issues related to the construction of the highway,” the news release reads.

