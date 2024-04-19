Lavrov hopes for “frank conversation” between Putin and Pashinyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hopes for high-level contacts between Russia and Armenia for a “frank discussion of the situation.”

“Nikol Pashinyan said that they appreciate what they had with Russia. It is hard to overestimate what Russia has done for Armenia’s security, economy and sovereignty. What we had and have in our relations should be appreciated. I hope that he will have contacts with President Putin, to discuss this frankly, without the arguments that our Western ill-wishers are tossing,” Lavrov said in an interview with several Russian radio stations.

The Russian foreign minister said that “Moscow still considers Yerevan an ally.”

“We are allies with Armenia after all. We are allies legally, and I think not only legally. There are people there who understand the importance of Russia for Armenia’s security and economic development,” Lavrov said.

“In the Eurasian Economic Union, Armenia benefits the most in the proportional dimension. It is calculated that 35% of Armenia’s economy is realized through participation in the EAEU. Armenia, being a small country, contributes much less to the EAEU than others, including financial contributions, but it has absolutely equal rights with everyone, including the Russian Federation, when decisions are made,” the Russian foreign minister said.