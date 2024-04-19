GRECO: Armenian government needs stronger accountability

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Council of Europe’s Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) calls on Armenia to show stronger oversight and accountability in top executive functions and the police.
GRECO published a report today, calling on Armenia to pursue its efforts to prevent corruption in respect of persons with top executive functions and the police.
GRECO notes that Armenia needs a stronger system of accountability in government to prevent risks of undue influence.
“Several large-scale investigations are on-going to prosecute high-level corruption cases and kleptocratic networks connected to previous regimes, but no convictions have been issued to date,” the report notes.
Regarding the police, GRECO notes that “it lacks a well-developed ethics infrastructure: it has neither a dedicated anti-corruption policy/strategy, nor a Code of Conduct of its own, and no risk assessment has been carried out to date.”
