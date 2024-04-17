Ararat Mirzoyan’s visit to Saudi Arabia kicks off

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The visit of Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Saudi Arabia kicked off today. It is the first high-level visit after the establishment of diplomatic relations in November 2023.

Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Minister of Education of Saudi Arabia Yousuf Bin Abdallah Al-Benyan.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry press office reports that the interlocutors emphasized the high-level political dialogue forming between the two countries.

Special attention was paid to the importance of ensuring the development of the education sector in line with modern requirements through the effective use of high technologies and innovations and the potential of youth. Ararat Mirzoyan presented the priorities of the Armenian government, the opportunities provided by the “Tumo” center and the already formed international cooperation.