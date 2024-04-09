Pashinyan highlights the CoE’s role in supporting forcibly displaced

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić discussed the developments in the region, referred to the Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the possibilities of unblocking regional transport infrastructures.

Nikol Pashinyan presented to the CoE Secretary General the Armenian government’s “Crossroads of Peace” project and its principles.

The government’s press office said in a news release:

“The Secretary General of the Council of Europe noted that the “Crossroads of Peace” project can become an important prerequisite for the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.

According to Marija Pejčinović Burić, in a period full of challenges for Armenia, the country’s government is effectively implementing reforms in various directions.”

During the meeting, issues related to the humanitarian problems of forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh and international community’s further assistance to their solution were discussed.

“The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of cooperation with the Council of Europe. At the meeting, the interlocutors also referred to the implementation of the Action Plan for Armenia 2023-2026 and the steps aimed at implementing the democratic reforms agenda in Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the commitment and political will of the Government of Armenia. Referring to the rich agenda of cooperation with the Council of Europe, the Prime Minister highlighted the role of the Council of Europe in addressing the problems displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh are facing and providing international support,” the government’s news release reads.