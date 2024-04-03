French MFA: The rhetoric of Azerbaijan is “getting out of hand”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné stated that he and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked about Armenia’s territorial integrity, “which is being challenged by Azerbaijan today.”

“And let me tell you how worried we are given the fact that the rhetoric of Azerbaijan is getting out of hand. And we see an increasing number of fake news as well coming from Baku, and they tend to blame Armenia for the responsibility of an escalation, even though Armenia is probably the only one willing and trying to avoid it in this part of the world. And I can see in all of this propaganda many common elements if you look at what is – Russia is imposing on Ukraine. And dear Antony, I think we shall pay extreme attention to that six months ahead of COP29 in Baku,” Stéphane Séjourné said at a joint news conference with Blinken in Paris.

Blinken himself did not touch upon the topic of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations in his speech.