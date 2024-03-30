Bayramov concerned about upcoming US-EU-Armenia meeting - Mediamax.am

586 views

Bayramov concerned about upcoming US-EU-Armenia meeting


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed concern over the upcoming April 5 meeting between the President of the European Commission, U.S. Secretary of State and Armenian Prime Minister.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports that the minister said this at a meeting with ambassador on special assignments of the Russian Foreign Ministry Pavel Knyazev.

 

Bayramov stated that “countries far from the region are hindering Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization.”

 

“Bayramov expressed Baku’s concern regarding the US-EU-Armenia conference scheduled for April 5 in Brussels,” the news release reads.

 

Baku believes that such initiatives may encourage Yerevan for new provocations, Bayramov added.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | March 30, 2024 09:22
Bayramov concerned about upcoming US-EU-Armenia meeting

Foreign Policy | March 30, 2024 08:56
“Azerbaijan disappointed with one-sided position of the US”

Foreign Policy | March 29, 2024 16:27
Russian MFA: Visa-free regime with the EU to affect Armenia’s security
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024