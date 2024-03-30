Bayramov concerned about upcoming US-EU-Armenia meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed concern over the upcoming April 5 meeting between the President of the European Commission, U.S. Secretary of State and Armenian Prime Minister.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports that the minister said this at a meeting with ambassador on special assignments of the Russian Foreign Ministry Pavel Knyazev.
Bayramov stated that “countries far from the region are hindering Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization.”
“Bayramov expressed Baku’s concern regarding the US-EU-Armenia conference scheduled for April 5 in Brussels,” the news release reads.
Baku believes that such initiatives may encourage Yerevan for new provocations, Bayramov added.
