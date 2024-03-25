Putin states about readiness to strengthen interaction with Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to further strengthen practical interaction with Azerbaijan “in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance of the two states.”

The Kremlin press service reports that during a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin on March 24, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev “strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall.”

“Ilham Aliyev underscored the solidarity of all Azerbaijani residents with the Russian people on this day of national mourning and expressed his conviction that the criminals and the masterminds will inevitably be severely punished.

Vladimir Putin thanked for the words of support and stressed the readiness to further strengthen practical interaction in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance of the two states,” the news release reads.