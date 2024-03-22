Pashinyan and Michel discuss the peace process

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the European Council Charles Michel exchanged views on the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process in Brussels today.
Government’s press office reports that they emphasized the importance of the implementation of the agreements reached as a result of the trilateral meetings of the President of the European Council, Armenian Prime Minister and Azerbaijani President held in Brussels on May 14 and July 15 of 2023.
Armenia’s premier reaffirmed the commitment of the government of Armenia to the implementation of the mentioned agreements and presented the “Crossroads of Peace” project.
